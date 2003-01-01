Get The Right Decision Makers

Yes - here’s a brief explanation from our legal team:
GDPR in this case concerns user ‘consent’, less data retention. Since your list data is discovered in ‘user generated’ and publicly available forums - where the person has given their ‘consent’ and wish to be contacted, your list is legally considered GDPR safe.
The key requirements of the GDPR are that data is used responsibly, is checked regularly and that the person listed (or someone associated with that person) has not asked to be removed from that list.
1. Only send mail that relates to business matters.
2. If you are using email addresses your email must contain a mechanism whereby the person can opt out of receiving any further e-marketing communications from you. All it requires is a line at the bottom of the email saying 'if you don't wish to hear from us again, please reply with the word 'unsubscribe' in the subject line'. This is a central part of the Privacy & Electronic Communications (EC Directive) Regulations 2003.
See terms and conditions